MARKLE ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Town of Markle, Indiana Economic Development Commission (“Commission”) will hold a public hearing (“Public Hearing”) beginning not earlier than 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at the Markle Town Hall, 154 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana regarding the Commission’s recommendation to the Markle Town Council for that Council to establish, by ordinance, an economic development target area within the Town’s boundaries. That economic development target area, if established, would allow certain owners of property within that target area to apply for certain tax deductions.

The Public Hearing is being held in accordance with IC 6.1-1.1-12.1. The public is invited to attend and comment on any of the matters herein noted. Written comments may also be submitted to the Commission until February 19, 2025 at 4:00 p.m., by delivering such comments to the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall, 154 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana.

Dated: January 8, 2025.

MARKLE ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT

COMMISSION

nb 2/3

hspaxlp