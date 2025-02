INCIDENTS City: Tuesday, 2:05 p.m., Family Practice, 125 E Cherry St. Report of disorderly conduct. Tuesday, 2:52 p.m., Main and Market Streets. Report of littering. Tuesday, 3:08 p.m., 100 block of North Marion Street. Report of fraud texts. Tuesday, 4:07 p.m., 400 block of West Wabash Street. Noise complaint. Owner turned down. Tuesday, 8:10 p.m.,…

