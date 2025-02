INCIDENTS City: Wednesday, 4:45 p.m., Central and Beth Avenues. Report of weapon offense. Wednesday, 5:31 p.m., 700 block of South Morgan Street. Report of drugs, collected by officer. Wednesday, 10:30 p.m., All American 11 Airplane Express, 407 N Main St. Report of potential active theft. Nothing found. Thursday, 9:55 a.m., 1737 S Sutton Circle Dr….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here