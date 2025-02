INCIDENTS City: Friday, 3:18 p.m., 100 block of North Marion Street. Report of battery. Friday, 5:01 p.m., 900 block of South Oak Street. Report of male driving van and asking for money. Unable to locate. Friday, 9:31 p.m., Taco Bell, 628 N Main St. Report of scam call. Friday, 9:38 p.m., Walmart, 2100 N Main…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here