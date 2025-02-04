He was born Millard Proctor Morris to Leonard and Anna Morris on Dec. 25, 1937. He was placed in an orphanage at age four, and adopted at age seven by Russell and Mary Alice Davis. Although he was raised as an only child, he made contact with some of his siblings after 50 years of separation.

Russell died Dec. 4, 2024, and was preceded by both his birth and adopted parents, a sister and two brother brothers, his step-father, George Sleppy, his step-brothers, Everett, Leon and Joe Sleppy, and a step-sister, Merceille (Sleppy) McFarren.

He worked for General Motors for 30 years as a supervisor, general supervisor and liason between Guide Lamp and G.M. plants in four states, Canada and Mexico.

Wherever he lived he was always involved in a church. He served on church boards, assisted Sue in teaching Sunday school and Bible school, and led marriage and family enrichments weekends. He once helped oversee the building of a second story on the education wing of Howell Nazarene Church for a Christian school. And he sang ‚ in choirs, a quartet, Higher Ground” group and cantatas.

Golf was his game of choice. He liked it so much, we bough a second home in Florida so he could play golf all winter.

Working in his wood shop brought him joy. He made new things and repaired old things. When friends needed something fixed, he was the “go to” guy.

Garage sales and auctions were a source of fun. Often he found treasures there or something he could fix us.

His family and friends already miss him, and our faith assures us we will meet again.