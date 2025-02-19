Mary Ann Burke, 87, of Ossian, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. She was born Dec. 14, 1937, in Sturgis, Michigan, daughter to the late James Newton and Emma W. (Bloemker) Gilbert. She was a 1955 graduate of Ossian High School. Mary Ann worked as a machinist, retiring from White Electronic Company.

She is survived by her children, Debra (Kevin) Gibson of New Haven, Daniel J. (Tonya) Burke of Ossian, and Diane M. (Jack) Johnson of Bluffton; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sisters, Norma Johnson and Edith Springer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Burke; son-in-law, David L. Scheiner; and siblings, Robert Gilbert, Ruth Gilbert, James “Butch” Gilbert, Edgar Gilbert, and Marilyn Bustamante.

A graveside service for Mary Ann will be held at noon on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, 701 South Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777. Please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.