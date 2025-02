Ladonna J. Tuell, 81, of Warren, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at her home in Warren.

Ladonna was born on March 11, 1943, in Bedford, Indiana to Mose and Ruth (Wildman) Dye. She married John David Tuell on June 24, 1961, in Bedford. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2005.

Ladonna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Peggy Griffin; sister, Becky Bowden; son-in-law Tony Bryant; and special friend, Emery McNatt.

Survivors include her children, Doug (Becky) Tuell of Peru, Indiana, Joanna (Mark) Nevils of Fort Wayne, Gina (Mike Cox) Bryant of Warren, and Missy (Jim) Detamore of Warren; sister, Patty Mitchell; 18 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N. Matilda St. Warren, IN 46792, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. and burial will follow at Mitchell Cemetery in Warren, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.