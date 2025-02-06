Kim A. Zoll, 67, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 3, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Kim was born in Bluffton on Mar. 14, 1957, to Virgil and Doris (Bowman) Zoll. Both parents preceded him in death.

Kim graduated from Bluffton High School in 1975, and worked various jobs until retiring from Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid IU basketball and Chicago Cubs fan, and also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include a son, Zack Zoll of Bluffton; a daughter, Morgan (Rory) Meriwether of Ossian; a brother, Tim (Janet) Zoll of Decatur; and seven grandchildren, Hunter, Savannah, and Easton Zoll, and Lance, Hudson, Ryder, and Meara Meriwether.

In addition to his parents, Kim was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Thomas Zoll; and a sister, Janet Thomas.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Mark Wilson will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of the funeral home.

