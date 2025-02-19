Jerry A. Moss, 87, of Ossian, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 14, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Jerry was born on Nov. 4, 1937, in Arcola to Walter A. and Marjorie M. (Robinette) Moss. He was a 1956 graduate of Arcola High School. Jerry worked for Nipsco for 38 years in regulator maintenance. He was a former owner of Lighted Gardens in Ossian. He was an avid golfer, former softball player and enjoyed drawing, woodworking and painting. He was very artistic. Jerry enjoyed his daily visits to the Ossian Deli for coffee and to help solve the world’s problems.

Survivors include his two sons, Kerry A. Moss of Ossian and Kevin M. (Julie A.) Moss of Inman, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Dr. Ryan (Dr. Hannah) Moss of Belton, Texas, Kyla (Felix) Witte of Berlin, Germany, Jared Richards of Huntertown and Kaylynn (Andrew) Griffin of Ossian; and seven great-grandchildren, Caleb Richards, Jayce Richards, Jesse Cooper, Mason Richards, Willow Griffin, Ophelia “Jo” Griffin and Henry Witte. He will be remembered by his special friend, Linda Kocks of Fort Wayne.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Phyllis Joan (Merle “Red”) Carter, and his ex-wife, Mary E. Moss.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Ossian First Presbyterian Church in Ossian with Pastor Andrew Morton officiating.

Burial will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Ossian First Presbyterian Church and may be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.