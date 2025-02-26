Jason M. Morlan, 40, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday evening, Feb. 22, 2025, in Bluffton.

He was born on March 23, 1984, in Bluffton, to Jack B. Morlan and Lori (Barnes) Wills.

Jason attended Norwell High School. He was a jack of all trades and worked for Morlan Industrial LLC and was the owner/operator of Morlan Sons Demo and More. Jason was a fun-loving jokester, and even deserved to be called a brat, but at the end of the day, he was always willing to help anyone, anyway he could and would give a stranger the shirt off his back.

He was a master of grilling and enjoyed family cookouts. He enjoyed hunting and going fishing and played youth baseball growing up. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with the friends and family. Jason battled with mental health illness and depression.

On April 19, 2019, in Bluffton, Jason and MaDream T. (Roth) Morlan were married, she survives in Bluffton along with children; Veronica (McArthur Mercer) Morlan of Fort Wayne, Jason D. “JR” Morlan of Fort Wayne, TaNika Wireman of Bluffton, JayRynn “Jay Bug” Roth of Bluffton; and a grandson, Ma’Cori Mercer of Fort Wayne.

Jason is also survived by his father, Jack (Desire` Green) Morlan of Craigville; mother, Lori (Barnes) Wills of Dermott, Ohio; along with siblings, Teresa Barnes, Mandy (Barry) Skinner, Tonia (Charles) Brown, Jacqueline Rudd, Joshua Morlan, Casey Morlan, KaLesha Puckett, LaKeela Puckett, Ollie “H.D.” Puckett, Corvin Stotlar and J. D. Beer.

He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Kathryn (T.J.) Stotlar; father-in-law, James (Ginger) Roth; and brothers-in-law, Andrew (Brianna) Roth and Justin Roth; along with 15 nephews, eight nieces, four great-nephews and nine great-nieces; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Carolyn Barnes; William C. “Charlie” and Mollie Rudd; Jack L. Morlan; and two uncles, Ricky Troy Angel and Randy Angel.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. If you knew Jason very well, he would want you to come casually and spend time with his family and friends. There will be no formal service.

Memorials may be made to help his grandson, Ma’Cori Mercer, with checks payable to his mother, Veronica Morlan or to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) to help others who suffer with mental health disease.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.