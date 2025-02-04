James A. Jamison, 71, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 1, 2025.

James was born in Bluffton on June 3, 1953, to James L. Jamison and Emma L. (Stotlar); both parents preceded him in death.

Jim is survived by two sons, Shawn Allen Jamison and James A. Jamison of Florida, a brother, Gary (Rochelle) Jamison of Bluffton and a sister, Diane (Rick) Reynolds of Warren.

In accordance with Jim’s wishes, no public services will be held. Burial will take place at the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.