Irvin Jay “Boonie” Miller, 57, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 7, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne following an extended illness.

Jay was born in Bluffton on March 30, 1967, to Jerry L. and Judy A. (Stout) Miller; both parents preceded him in death.

Jay is survived by three siblings, Jill (Jim) Jacobs of Montpelier, Emma Rose Miller of Ossian and Austin J. (Jenna) Miller of Poneto.

In accordance with Jay’s wishes, there will be no public services at this time. Burial will take place at Six Mile Cemetery at a later date.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.