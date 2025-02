By WHITNEY DOWNARD Indiana Capital Chronicle Indiana Senators on Monday voted to move forward with a proposal for property tax relief over the qualms of Democrats and Indianapolis Republicans. The bipartisan coalition wasn’t enough to defeat the measure, which moved on a 37-10 vote and will get further consideration in the House. Sen. Travis Holdman,…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here