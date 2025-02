Inductees into the Bluffton High School Athletics Hall of Fame Friday night were, above, left to right Sara Hazelton Barbera, J.D. Collins and Kirk Wheeler. Below, Wheeler shows his appreciation for the ovation he received by placing his hand over his heart. At bottom, Barbera gives a big hug to BHS Athletic Director Steve Thompson….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here