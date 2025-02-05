Ilene Alice (Falk) Saalfrank, 86, of Fort Wayne passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 at Lutheran Life Villages- Inverness.

Ilene was born in Wells County on Oct. 25, 1938, a daughter of the late Homer and Cressie (McAfee) Falk.

She grew up on a farm in Wells County and graduated from Rock Creek High School. Ilene stayed home to raise her daughters. Once they were grown, she went to work at Johnston’s Cartage and Warehouse as an office administrator, retiring twice. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Ilene enjoyed reading, painting, gardening and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Saalfrank and Laura (John) Elmer; granddaughter, Caroline Elmer; and brother, William Falk. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, Eugene Saalfrank; and brother, Robert Falk.

A private graveside service will be held at Concordia Gardens. A special thank you from the family to Lutheran Life Villages-Inverness for their kind, welcoming and compassionate care during her stay. Also, to Eleos Hospice for their professional and compassionate care during her final days.

Contributions in Ilene’s memory may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Food Bank. Condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.