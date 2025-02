The First Bank of Berne donated $5,000 to the Bluffton Parks Department to support the development of the upcoming Wells Community Pool, set to open in 2026. Pictured ileft to right is Dustin Arnold First Bank of Berne, Roger Thornton Wells Community Pool Fundraising Committee, Bluffton Parks Superintendent Brandy Fiechter, Bluffton Branch Manager Erica Bennett…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here