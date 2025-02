What an incredible Sunday we had at the Mother/Son Nerf War and the Daddy-Daughter Dance. It was a long day, but completely worth it when we saw all the smiles around us. A special shout-out to the dad who showed up dressed as a knight in full armor ­— you, sir, are a true rockstar….

