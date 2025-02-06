Dennis E. McEvoy, 72, formerly of Montpelier, passed away on Feb. 3, 2025.

He was born on March 29, 1952, in Rochester to Eugene McEvoy and Irene Mae (Smith) McEvoy-Miller.

Dennis married Connie L. (Cromer) on July 18, 1970.

Survivors include his wife, Connie L. McEvoy of Poneto; sons, Brian (Katie) McEvoy of Jonesboro and Aaron (Kacy) McEvoy of Montpelier; two grandchildren; and siblings, Rick (Mary) McEvoy, Ed (Kathy) McEvoy and Melanie (Brian) Hollingsworth, all of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Kathy Ward, and step-mother, Louise McEvoy.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. in Hartford City with Pastor Kevin Lex officiating. Burial will be private at Twin Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Keplinger Funeral Home.