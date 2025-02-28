Debra L. “Deb” Ralston Furnish, 66, of Warren, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Deb was born on Dec. 26, 1958, to Thurman Jr. and Larelda (Gahs) Ralston.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Furnish of Warren; her son, Derek (Jenny) Furnish of Huntington; her daughter, Setara (Kyle) Felton of Huntington; six grandchildren; her siblings, Ladiana Wiley, Ladean Ralston, Laverne Ralston, Laretta Crago, Lamar Ralston and Laroy Ralston, all of the Huntington County/Warren area; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember Deb’s life on Sunday, March 2, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mt. Etna Community Life Church, located at 6383 W. 600 S. Huntington, Indiana and again at the church on Monday, March 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service beginning at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Gerald Ralston. Burial will take place in Mt. Etna Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.