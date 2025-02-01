E. Darlene Story, 81, of rural Bluffton, passed away at 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 with her family by her side at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton.

She was born on Wednesday, February 24, 1943, in Grange City, Kentucky. She married Nelson “Tom” Story on Tuesday, May 20, 1958, in Grange City, Kentucky. Darlene was a 1962 graduate of Fleming County High School in Fleming County, Kentucky. She and Nelson moved to Indiana and first lived in Marion, then Van Buren and also Chester Township in Wells County. She was a homemaker and formerly owned Country Place Florist in Wells County. Darlene had also worked at Franklin Electric for five years, was a nursing assistant at Caylor Nickel, and was a private health care nurse. Darlene attended Dillman United Brethren Church and enjoyed playing Yahtzee and spending time with her cat, Cutie.

She will be forever missed by her daughter, Peggy (Dave) Lovell in Bluffton; sons, Barry (Cherry) Story of Bluffton, and Gary (Cindy) Story of Portland, Tennessee; daughter, Tina (husband, Devin) Keplinger of Chillicothe, Ohio; grandchildren, Jasmine Jones of North Manchester, Summer Aschliman of Uniondale, Tayler Story of Indianapolis, Landon Story of Nashville, Tennessee, Derek Story of Charlotte, North Carolina, Holly Hiller of Chillicothe, Ohio, Heather Cottrell of Chillicothe, Ohio, Renae Hedelius of Bluffton, and Phillip Lovell of Bluffton, South Carolina, and 19 great-grandchildren with the 20th on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson “Tom” Story; parents, Lloyd Royse and Anna Belle (Humphries) Royse; and sister, Oleta Royse.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at from 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, and 10-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday with Pastor Matt Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Preferred memorials: Dillman Church 8888 S. 1100 W-90 Warren, IN 46792