Dale E. Frauhiger, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Fort Wayne.

He was born in Bluffton to the late Earl and Ann Frauhiger. Dale worked his career in both equipment and trucking sales, and will be remembered for being trustworthy, loyal, and honest. He was discerning and intentional with conversation and made it a priority to share the love of Christ with others. He was a member of Hope Missionary in Bluffton.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Karen Frauhiger; children, Lisa (Scott) Gratz, Kevin (Natalie) Frauhiger, and Mechelle (Matt) Petrill; seven grandchildren, Jared (Nikki), Tyler (Stacey), Brittany (Brock), Brooke (Nick), Justine (Austin), Taylor (Ethan), and Logan (Jessica); 16 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Doyle (Jane) Frauhiger, Chuck (Marie) Frauhiger, and Wanita (Dwain) Laukhuf.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kendall, and brother, Chauncy Frauhiger.

Service is 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 at Harvest Fellowship, 1001 W. Wallen Rd., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.