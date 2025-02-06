Clara L. Cart, 84, of Anderson and formerly of Markle, passed away Monday morning on Feb. 3, 2025, at Bethany Pointe in Anderson.

Clara was a 1958 graduate of Rockcreek Township High School in Wells County. She studied for one year at Cincinnati Bible College. Clara had worked for over 20 years as a receptionist for Markle Medical Center from 1964-1984. She had later worked in the library at Lancaster Elementary School from 1984-1999, and later at the Norwell library for a year, retiring in 2000.

Clara had also served on the Markle Library Board and was a member of the Markle Red Hatters. She was a member of the Markle Church of Christ for many years and most recently she attended the South Meridian Church of God in Anderson. Clara was an avid scrapbooker and enjoyed reading historical fiction and she loved going on walks.

Clara was born on July 28, 1940, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Charles and Alma (Thayer) Woodward.

She was united in marriage to Duane Joseph Cart on June 29, 1968, at the Markle Church of Christ. Duane preceded her in death on July 1, 2017.

Survivors include a son, Kevin L. Cart of Markle; a daughter, Kimberly (Andrew) Innes of Anderson; a sister, Becky Grover of Warren; and four grandchildren, Gabi Cart, Anny Cart, Liam Innes, and Jude Innes.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Woodward.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, following visitation at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel.

Interment will be at the Markle Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made out to the donor’s choice of charity in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

