Cheryllee “Cheryl” Eley Flack, 76, left her earthly home and entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, surrounded by her husband at home.

Cheryl was born on June 16, 1948, in South Bend to Jack and Patricia Eley. She lived most of her life in Bluffton. On Aug. 15, 1970, Cheryl and Gerald “Jerry” C. Flack were married at First United Methodist Church in Bluffton. They shared 54 years of marriage together. She graduated from Ball State University in 1970 and taught French at Michigan City.

She chose to be a stay-at-home mom primarily but also worked at the Caylor-Nickel Clinic Medical Library for several years and later at Felger-Hart, Inc., both part-time. She was an active founder/leader of the Wells County Literacy Council and an active member of Hope Missionary Church, where she was a church librarian. Cheryl participated in two long-standing Bible study groups and loved studying and teaching God’s word to others. She was a longtime volunteer with Forgotten Children Worldwide. She was an avid reader, lifelong learner and loved to visit new places.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Flack of Bluffton; two sons, Jarrod (Suzanne) Flack of Columbus, Ohio, and Jon (Audra) Flack of Cicero, Indiana; and five grandchildren, Charles, Bea, Frederick, Cora and Gavin. She will be remembered by her sisters, Janet (Dennis) Hatfield and Terri (Richard) Wahl, both of whom she loved dearly.

Visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at First United Methodist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Gary Aupperle and Pastor Matt Hartsell officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to HomeCourt Home Care of Bluffton, Christian Care Retirement Community (who lovingly cared for her parents) or Stillwater Hospice. Memorials may be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.