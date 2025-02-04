Charles Allen Grizzle, 68, of Warren, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2025, at his home after a battle with cancer. He was born on Sunday, March 11, 1956, in Martinsville, Indiana to Henry Charles and Hazel B. Grizzle.

Survivors include his son Chuck (Jamie) Grizzle, Huntington; Three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brother, Danny (Joann) Grizzle, Lagro; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his, father, Henry Charles Grizzle; mother, Hazel B. (Smith) Grizzle; sister, Sherry Cramer; and brother, Larry Grizzle.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, located at 203 N. Matilda Street in Warren on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Etna Cemetery in rural Huntington County, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.