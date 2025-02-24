Carl H. Fiechter, 94, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community where he received loving care for the last four years of his life.

Carl was born in Adams County on Feb. 7, 1931, to William and Salome (Aeschliman) Fiechter. Both parents preceded him in death.

Carl graduated from Kirkland High School in 1949. He was a long-time member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Carl married Mary E. Beer in Milford, Indiana, on Feb. 19, 1955, she preceded him in death on July 30, 2011. Soon after they were married, Carl and Mary surrendered their lives to Christ and were born again. It brought them great joy as all their children and all their grandchildren eventually came to a saving faith in Christ. Carl’s faith in Christ, and his family, were his highest priorities.

Carl served in various capacities within his church and community. He served his country in Panama, and then pursued a career in farming where he enjoyed many seasons of seed-time and harvest. Friends were deeply valued as, over the years, Carl and Mary welcomed so many people into their home and into their lives.

Survivors include his children, Don (Suzie) Fiechter of Keystone, Rick (Beth) Fiechter of Montpelier, Jim (Jenny) Fiechter of Berne, Ann (Kris) Frauhiger of Montpelier and Lynn (Ronda) Fiechter of Keystone; 32 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Carl is also survived by a brother, Herman Fiechter; a brother-in-law, Claire Yergler; and a sister-in-law, Maxine Fiechter, all of Bluffton.

In addition to his wife and parents, Carl was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Fiechter and Mary Jane Yergler; a brother, Charles Fiechter; and a granddaughter, Stacey Fiechter in 2001.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Lynn Fiechter and Mark Reinhard will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial donations may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.