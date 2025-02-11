Alice “Diane” Di Winkler, 83, of Warren, passed away on Feb. 7, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Diane was born on Dec. 24, 1941, in Bluffton, to Edward D. and Mary Andres (Day) Vickrey. She married Ray A. Woodward on Sept. 21, 1963; he preceded her. After losing her husband, Diane married Ron Winkler on May 6, 2000.

Survivors include her husband Ron Winkler of Warren; children, Sarah Jane (Jim) Stoffel of New Palestine, Indiana, Shawn Ray (Jennifer) Woodward of Georgia, Mark Lewellen of Hartford City; step-children, Tara (Bob) Bower of Warren, Thayne (Joan Bishop) Winkler of Fort Wayne, Todd (Angie) Winkler of Markle, Trent (Jamie) Winkler of Markle; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 17 step-great-grandchildren; and siblings, John (Jane) Vickrey of Warren, Mark (Kathy) Vickrey of Warren, and Nancy (Ned) Trout of Kokomo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Norene A. Blair, and daughter, Sally Diane Lewellen.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2025, at Heritage Pointe, Applegate Chapel, 801 N. Huntington Ave. in Warren. A service will follow with Chaplain Gerald Moreland officiating. Burial will take place in the Sparks Cemetery in rural Wells County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.