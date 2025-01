Wells Circuit Court Criminal Cases Teddy W. Hussung, 49, of Aurora, Indiana, pled guilty to child solicitation, a Level 4 felony. Hussong was sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction, two years executed and four years suspended. Hussung was also recommended for participation in the SOMM program during his incarceration. He also…

