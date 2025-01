Today’s news: Book club Mondays; Council changes officers, Chichester will remain on police commission; RSD plans to meet with SRF on Tocsin project soon; Spelling bee winner; 1st Source Bank recognized as January Chamber Member of the Month; and more… If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click HERE to open as a PDF….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here