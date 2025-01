By ANDREW FEEBACK FORT WAYNE — For three quarters Wednesday night, the Norwell Knights turned in a strong performance and were well on their way to a comfortable victory over the host Bishop Dwenger Saints. A poor fourth quarter turned a decisive win into a deceptively close 51-40 victory, in a game that never felt…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here