Southern Wells picked up a blowout victory on the road at Randolph Southern in girls’ hoops Saturday night.

The Raiders topped the Rebels 65-50 and improved to a keen 12-3 on the season.

Ashlie Needler scored a career-high 27 points in the game. Kenzie Paxson scored nine to follow, Erika Beavans and Kaylee Davis (7), Kaylea Coffel 6, Aubree Meyer (5) and Collena Reeves (4).

Southern Wells will return to the Raiderdome against Daleville at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.