STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF Allen )
IN THE Allen Superior Court
CAUSE NUMBER:
02D08-2412-JT-224
IN THE MATTER OF THE
TERMINATION OF THE
PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:
BD – DOB 7/19/2024
A Safe Haven Infant
AND
Unknown Alleged Father (Alleged Father)
Unknown Alleged Mother (Mother) AND
ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY
PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF
TERMINATION OF
PARENTAL RIGHTS
HEARING
TO: Unknown Alleged Father
Unknown Alleged Mother and
Any Unknown Alleged Father
Whereabouts Unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Allen Superior Court, 715 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, for a(n) Termination of Parental Rights on 3/24/2025 at 1:30 P.M. and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.
The unnamed putative parent of a male infant was voluntarily surrendered on 7/19/2024 in Williams County, Ohio and was born on approximately 7/19/2024, or the person who claims to be a parent of the infant, is notified that a petition to terminate the parent-child relationship was filed in the office of the clerk of Allen Superior Court, 715 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.
If the unnamed putative parent seeks to contest the petition to terminate the parent-child relationship of the infant, the unnamed putative parent must file a motion to contest the petition in accordance with IC 31-35-1.5-8 in the above named court within twenty-eight (28) days after the date of service of this notice.
If the unnamed putative parent does not file a motion to contest the adoption within twenty-eight (28) days after service of this notice, the above named court shall hear and determine the petition to terminate the parent-child relationship. The unnamed putative parent’s consent is irrevocably implied and the unnamed putative parent loses the right to contest the petition to terminate the parent-child relationship or the validity of the unnamed putative parent’s implied consent to the termination of the parent-child relationship. The unnamed putative parent loses the right to establish a biological relationship with the child in Indiana or any other jurisdiction.
Nothing anyone else says to the unnamed putative parent of the infant relieves the unnamed putative parent of his or her obligations under this notice.
Under Indiana law, a putative parent is a person who claims that he or she may be the father or mother of an infant who has been voluntarily surrendered but who has not yet been legally proven to be the child’s father or mother.
This notice complies with IC 31-35-1.5-5 but does not exhaustively set forth the unnamed putative parent’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.
Christopher M. Nancarrow
Clerk of Allen Circuit and
Superior Courts
(Seal)
Mitchell J. Gerber, 24603-53
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
201 E. Rudisill Blvd., Suite 200
Fort Wayne, IN 46806
Fax: 317-232-1249
Work Phone: 260-403-9792
nb 1/15, 1/22, 1/29
