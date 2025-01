INCIDENTS City: Friday, 3:05 p.m., 1111 S Adams St., Peyton’s Northern Distribution Center. Two semi crash, report to follow. Saturday, 12:58 a.m., Perry and Morgan streets. Subject arrested for driving while intoxicated — endangerment. Saturday, 2:38 a.m., Main and Perry streets. Report of a gun shot and two males running around area. Firearm secured by…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here