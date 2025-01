INCIDENTS City: Thursday, 6:46 a.m., Dehoff Insulation, 1410 Western Ave. Car vs. deer, report to follow. County: Wednesday, 12:18 p.m., Main and Wabash streets, Bluffton. Vehicle observed going down the wrong way of a one-way street, also did not have plate. A traffic stop was initiated and driver was arrested for not having a license….

