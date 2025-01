INCIDENTS City: Monday, 2:09 p.m., C.R. 100 N and 100 E. Traffic stop, one in custody. Monday, 3:31 p.m., 600 block of West Cherry Street. Junk violation. Monday, 3:32 p.m., 1100 block of South Williams Street. Junk violation. Monday, 9:50 p.m., 1009 N Main St. Report of suspicious behavior, man possibly intoxicated. Man arrested for…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here