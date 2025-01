Knights’ seventh grade boys advance to NE8 tourney Norwell played its quarterfinal games in the Northeast 8 Conference boys’ basketball tournament on Thursday. The eighth grade team lost 34-32 to Leo, finishing the season with an 11-7 record. Benji Lukins and Griffin Bailey led the team with seven points, followed by Maddux Thornton (6), Titus…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here