Tiger boys sweep Norseman in middle school basketball Bluffton-Harrison’s Middle School boys’ basketball teams swept Northfield on Thursday. The eighth grade team won 38-23 and improved to a 15-1 record. Maddox White led the team with 17 points on 7-8 shooting, followed by Chase Kistler (10), Vince Lambert (5), Wyatt Holmes (4) and Braxton Bebout…

