Kenneth Fox, 64, of Ossian, passed away Jan. 4, 2025.

He was born April 28, 1960. Kenneth is survived by his sister Joanne ( Dennis Phillips) Fox.

There will be a formal interment service at 1p.m. on Friday May 23, 2025, at Oak Lawn Cemetery on S.R. 1 in Ossian. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home in Fort Wayne.