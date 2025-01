Claudine Powell, 96, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning Jan. 7, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. She was born on Aug. 30, 1928, in Bluffton to Ralph and Caroll (Schlagenhauf) Hook, and married James E. Powell in 1951. Claudine was a talented homemaker and seamstress. Through the years, she was an active…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here