Total loss

December 7, 2024

A home in the 800 block of South Johnson Street was destroyed by a fire late Thursday night. Fire departments were dispatched to site at approximately 10:39 p.m. and the fire was under control at 12:31 a.m. (Photos by Holly Gaskill)