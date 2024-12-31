Home RSS Sponsors of Boys & Girls Club programs Sponsors of Boys & Girls Club programs December 31, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Among the groups assisting with the sponsorship of the Wells Community Boys & Girl Club’s “Making a Difference” banquet to be held on Monday, Jan. 20, will be the members of the Dale, Huffman & Babcock law firm. Left to right are Kristin O. Steckbeck, Brianna Shenefield, Ashley Payne, Michael J. Huffman, Keith P. Huffman, Bryant A. Barger, Deedra Bercot, Timoty K. Babcock and Sheila Faeth. First Bank of Berne, represented by the Branch Manager Erica Bennett, at right, will also be one of the sponsors for the Jan. 20 fundraiser banquet. At the left is Club Director Vicki Bell. (Photos provided) Cupp Real Estate, represented by Mick Cupp, at right, will be another sponsor of the Boys & Girls Club fund-raiser. At the left is Gene Bell of the club’s office of resource development. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 12-31-2024 RSS A Year in Review: Jefferson Township is top story RSS Naked man believed to be on drugs breaks into 2 apartments, resists arrest