Roderick Allen Captain, 73, of Ossian, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

Rod was a graduate of Bluffton High School class of 1969. He was a Journeyman Machinist, starting his career at Star engineering in Bluffton in the ’70s after serving in the National Guard. He retired from his long-time employer Superior Tool in New Haven. Rod took his job very serious having many, many years with perfect attendance and many awards for running no scrap parts. He prided himself on his work ethic and attention to detail. Rod would often spend his weekends working overtime usually shifts that nobody wanted to help his employers.

When he did take time off, he enjoyed spending time at the lake during his younger years with family. In his later years he enjoyed his time around the house and spending time with his wife, Evonne. His life centered on her and he was her caregiver before her passing. Even retiring from the job, he cared for to do so.

Surviving are his sons, Ron (Barbara) and Jeffery Captain; granddaughter, Kimberly (Malcolm) Marshall; great-grandsons, Maverick and Jaxson Marshall; brother, Robert “Bob” (Trudy) Captain; and nieces, Megan, Molly and Mariah.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evonne (Monnot) Captain; and his parents, Robert and Hulda (Emshwiller) Captain Sr.

There will be a celebration of life in May 2025. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.