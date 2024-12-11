NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
DOCKET NO.
90C01-2411-EU-000047
Notice is hereby given that BOBBIE J. KERSHNER was on the 2nd day of December, 2024, appointed personal representative of the estate of LEE E. KERSHNER, deceased, who died on the 15th day of September, 2024, and was authorized to administer his estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 2nd day of December, 2024.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Matthew P. Hayes
Attorney for Personal Representative
Attorney No. 32002-02
GORDON & ASSOCIATES
PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
119 East Oak Forest Drive
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-9377
