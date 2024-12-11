NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2411-EU-000047

Notice is hereby given that BOBBIE J. KERSHNER was on the 2nd day of December, 2024, appointed personal representative of the estate of LEE E. KERSHNER, deceased, who died on the 15th day of September, 2024, and was authorized to administer his estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 2nd day of December, 2024.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Matthew P. Hayes

Attorney for Personal Representative

Attorney No. 32002-02

GORDON & ASSOCIATES

PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

