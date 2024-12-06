NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2411-EU-000045

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WELLS COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that MICHELLE MCZEGLE was on the 22nd day of November, 2024, appointed as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF RONALD G. MCZEGLE, deceased, who died on the 10th day of May, 2024.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED AT BLUFFTON, INDIANA, THIS 22 DAY OF November, 2024.

Beth Davis

CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR

COURT FOR WELLS

COUNTY, INDIANA

nb 12/6, 12/13

hspaxlp