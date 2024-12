INCIDENTS City: Friday, 4:35 p.m., Cherry and Oak streets. Verbal altercation over driving behavior, both drivers warned. Friday, 4:44 p.m., Elm and Bennett streets. Large pot hole in the roadway. Street Department notified and traffic cones placed. Friday, 8:44 p.m., 700 block of West Wiley Avenue. Caller reported people with flashlights making loud noises in…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here