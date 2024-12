Southern Wells girls triumph over Heritage in hoops The Southern Wells girls’ basketball team took home another win Friday night, beating Heritage 55-19 on the road. The team holds a 10-2 record for the season. Individual stats were not available. The girls will play against Woodlan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home. Norwell boys take…

