By JONATHAN SNYDER Brent Kunkel will be the next Bluffton High School assistant principal. His promotion was approved Monday by the Bluffton Harrison Metropolitan School District board of trustees. Kunkel was recommended by incoming principal Stacy Morrison and currently teaches weights, physical education and economics while coaching for the football and track teams. He has…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here