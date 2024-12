Christmas Eve morning marked Bluffton Parks Department’s Jingle Jog 5k run/walk. Runners could partake of cookies and milk along the run as well photo opportunities. The first 20 runners to finish ahead of The Grinch received a holiday mug.

Above, Cory Leas, left, celebrates in front of Maddie Baumgardner crossing the finish line.

Above, Alexa Raschick makes the final turn towards the finish. (Photos by Jonathan Snyder)