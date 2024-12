SATURDAY, DEC 28

BOYS BASKETBALL: Bluffton at Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Norwell at Noblesville Holiday Tournament, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or 7:45 p.m.; Eastern at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: Southern Wells at Spartan Classic at Connersville, 9 a.m.

MONDAY, DEC 30

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY, DEC 31

No events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY, JAN 1

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY, JAN 2

BOYS BASKETBALL: Norwell at Wawasee Holiday Tournament, 10 a.m.; Union City at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN 3

BOYS BASKETBALL: Lakewood Park Christian at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bluffton at Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.; Southern Wells at Randolph Southern 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN 4

No events scheduled.