First Bank of Berne made a $1,000 donation to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation. Pictured are Bluffton branch manager Erica Bennett, left, and Steve Gerber from Friends Who Care. The Organization helps people with financial needs they encounter due to battling cancer. The donated funds will be used for the Annual Gospel Concert and Auction. For more information, contact Steve Gerber at Outdoor Concepts 260-824-5189. (Photo submitted)