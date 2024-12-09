428 S. Oak Street in Bluffton

260-824-5222

www.wellscocreativearts.com

creativeartscouncil@gmail.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wellscocreativearts

Instagram: @creativeartscouncil

Creative Arts office hours — Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday (by appointment only).

Creative Arts Dance Academy

NEW Dance classes this January/February 2025

· Adult Continuing Tap – 6 weeks beginning Jan 11 – Saturdays, 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. – $40

· Adult Beginning Tap (ages 18+) – 6 weeks beginning Jan 11 – Saturdays, 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. – $40

· Pre-Teen Lyrical Dance (ages 8-11) – 4 weeks beginning Jan 9 – Thursdays, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. – $30

· Lyrical Dance (ages 12-18) – 4 weeks beginning Jan 9 – Thursdays, 7:15 to 8:00 p.m. – $30

· Pre-Teen Beginning Jazz (ages 8-11) – 4 weeks beginning Feb 6 – Thursdays, 6:30-7:15 p.m. – $30

· Teen Beginning Jazz (ages 12-18) – 4 weeks beginning Feb 6 – Thursdays, 7:15-8:00 p.m. – $30

Registration: https://www.wellscocreativearts.com/why-choose-us

Creative Arts Theater

Creative Arts 24/25 Theater season has been announced:

· “The BEST Christmas Pageant Ever” – December 12-14

· “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – March 6-8, 2025

· Disney Newsies JR – June 13-14, 2025

· Disney Artistocats Kids – June 27-28, 2025

Admission: $15.00 per person sold through ArtsTix – (260) 422-4226

Auditorium: 428 S Oak Street, Bluffton, IN 46714

NEW Adult Acting class this January/February 2025

Acting 101/102

· Mondays, 6 to 9 p.m. a 6-week session: Jan. 6-Feb. 10

· Creative Arts Council of Wells County, 428 S Oak St, Bluffton / Enter Door 10

· Age 16+

· Cost: $100 per student

· Instructor: Meagan VandeLaar

Whether you are completely new to the acting world, have done some plays but want to dive deeper and grow your craft, or you are an experienced actor that could use a refresher course, Acting 101/102 will give you the basic (and not so basic) tools you need to take the next step in your acting journey in an engaging and empowering atmosphere. Participants will be introduced to several acting and movement techniques, learn the basics of scene study and characterization, and learn to follow their impulses and work collaboratively with their scene partners.

Registration: https://form.jotform.com/243045826666160

“The BEST Christmas Pageant Ever” presented by Creative Arts Theater

In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids- probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem-and the fun- when the Herdmans collide head-on with the story of Christmas! A great show for all ages! Run time – 1 hour 15 minutes

· Performances (4):

Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

· Tickets ($15) on sale through ArtsTix at https://tickets.artstix.org/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent4203.html or by calling (260) 422-4226, Monday – Friday; 12 to 6 p.m. or Saturday; 12 to 4 p.m.

Auditorium, 428 S Oak St, Bluffton

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” presented by Creative Arts Theater

· One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family. Run Time: 2 hours and 15 minutes Appropriate for all audiences.

· Performances: March 6 – 8, 2025

· Tickets ($15) go on sale through Artstix on December 18

Auditorium, 428 S Oak St, Bluffton

Creative Arts School of Music

· Voice Lessons with Lynne Niermeyer, Tuesday afternoon/evenings, $30/half hour lesson

· Guitar Lessons with Mike Needler, Tuesday afternoon/evenings, $35/half hour lessons

For more information regarding the music lessons above, please call the office at (260) 824-5222 for lesson times/availability.

Ongoing Activities

Creative Crew: Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: All forms of creativity welcome: painting, drawing, needlework and more….spend the morning working on your craft and socialize with other artists. Enter Door 1 or Door 10 at Life Community Church, the creative crew meets in the cafe

Readers’ Brown Bag Luncheon: Meeting the last Tuesday of the month at noon at Life Community Church, enter door 10. All readers are welcome. Feel free to call the office for more information.

***Important Scheduling Note: Changes can occur after the Creative Happenings column has been published. Please confirm dates and times before planning to participate in programs and activities***

Creative Arts Council activities are supported by memberships, sponsors and grants from funders including Arts United, a regional agency; the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency; and the National Endowment for the Arts, a national agency.